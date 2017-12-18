County Cannabis Ordinance

(Supervisors to discuss Cannabis Ordinance)…A public Hearing will be held at the Board meeting.

The County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning. After hearing the pros and cons of the proposed ordinance, the Board will be asked to take actions. One action will be to establish fees for commercial Cannabis activities and operations. They will be asked to adopt a resolution appointing the Planning and Development Services Department as the Enforcement Agency under title 14, and approving cannabis related rules and regulations. The final action would be to adopt a resolution approving the lottery process for awarding of commercial cannabis activity for one physical dispensary, five virtual dispensaries, and five distribution operations. The public hearing begins at 10:45 Tuesday morning. Before the public hearing the Supervisors are expected to adopt a resolution honoring the Southwest High School Eagles Football team for their incredible 15-1 2017 season.