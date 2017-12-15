City Manager Could Be Named Soon

(El Centro City Manager)…The search may be over soon.

Deputy City Manager Marcela Piedra has served as Interim City Manager for more than a year. Officials say the process may be over soon. The final applicant for the position was interviewed this month. It is not known if Piedra is among the applicants being considered. Officials say an announcement on the position could be ready by January or soon after. The permanent position has been vacant since Ruben Duran resigned in November of last year.