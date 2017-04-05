Mexicali Sends Sewage North

For the fourth time this year the City of Mexicali has discharged untreated sewage into the New River.

According to the Imperial County Health Department , the latest discharge of raw sewage occurred at about 5:30 P.M. on Monday , April 3, 2017. Mexicali authorities indicated that the discharge was because of repairs at a pumping station. The repairs were said to be completed by 6:00 P.M. the next day.

The County of Imperial is working closely with federal and state regulators to address the sewage issues in Mexicali that continue to impact the New River and the residents of Imperial Valley. The Health Department said that this is a reminder to the public that the New River continues to pose a threat to our environment , our communities, and the people whose work may bring them in contact with the river.