Thomas Fire Friday Update

(Thomas Fire update)…

It was released at 7:21 Friday morning.

Imperial County has two strike teams assisting in the fire. Officials say the fire is 35 percent contained. It has burned over 252,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. One San Diego Fire Engineer suffered fatal injuries assisting in the Thomas Fire. Almost 1,000 structures have been destroyed and 218 damaged from the fire. Officials say 18,000 structures are currently threatened. More than 8,300 firefighters are fighting the fire.