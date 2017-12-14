Suspect Chased Down

(Suspect shot by homeowner)…It was reported Wednesday afternoon.

Yuma Police located a wanted person near Las Flores Apartments in the 100 block of South Avenue B. The suspect fled on foot, westbound, through a dirt lot and through the backyards of 3 residences. The suspect then made entry into a residence in the 2500 block of west Augusta Drive, where he was confronted by the homeowner, who was armed. The officer heard yelling coming from the residence and attempted to make entry. A confrontation took place between the homeowner and the suspect. Several shots were fired. The officer entered the residence and the homeowner told him the suspect had fled out the front door and had taken his weapon. The suspect was located across the street and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jesus Gildardo Coronado of Yuma. The suspect was suffering from a single, non-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. Coronado was released from the hospital and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center, charged with robbery, aggravated assault and an outstanding felony warrant for unlawful flight from law enforcement.