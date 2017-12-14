Burglaries On The Increase

(Border City Burglaries)….Police say they are on the increase.

Calexico Police say a lot of residents and business owners go on vacation during the holidays. Burglars target homes with no activity or businesses that are not open. They say one business was hit twice this month. They suspect the same person broke into the business twice. While the business does not have an alarm system, it does have a surveillance camera. Police recommend residents and businesses install an alarm system and advice neighbors when they are going on a vacation..