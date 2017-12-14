Thomas Fire

(Progress is slow in the Thomas Fire)…Slow, but there is progress.

The fire was first reported December 4th. It has burned over 241,000 acres. It started in Ventura County and has since moved into Santa Barbara County, as well. The latest report indicates the fire is now 30% contained. Imperial County has two Strike Teams assisting the over 8,000 firefighters combating the blaze. The fire has destroyed almost 1,000 structures and damaged almost 300 others. 18,000 structures are currently threatened by the fire. All evacuations remain in place. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the fire.