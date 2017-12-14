Calexico Air Pollution

(Long lines to cross the border)…This is not unusual during the Holiday season

. Also not unusual, high levels of PM 2.5. The Particulate matter is created mostly from vehicle emissions. There have been 3 Air Quality Alerts issued for the Calexico area since Wednesday. The first alert was issued mid-morning Wednesday. The Air Quality Condition was listed as Unhealthy. The second alert was issued at 1:00 Thursday morning. Air Quality again was Unhealthy. The Levels of PM 2.5 lowered by 5:00 am Thursday for an Air Quality Condition of Moderate. By 9:00 am Thursday another Air Quality Alert. The Air Quality Condition was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those groups include people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. It is recommended those in the Sensitive Groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and may want to stay indoors until the levels of PM 2.5 are lower.