Expect Winds in the Mountains

(Strong Santa Ana winds are returning)…They are expected to hit the San Diego County Mountain areas.

The strongest winds in East San Diego County are expected Thursday and Friday. The strong winds and dry conditions will again raise the prospect of wildfires in the region, currently experiencing record low rainfall. The National Weather Service says the winds will gust up to 65 miles per hour in the mountain areas. The Relative Humidity is expected to fall below 20% both Thursday and Friday.