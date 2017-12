New Border Patrol Agents Sought

(Border Patrol agents to be hired)….A lot of them.

President Trump has mandated that Customs and Border Protection hire 5,000 new Border Patrol agents. The CBP has awarded a $297 million contract to a private company to help recruit the new agents and other workers. The new recruitment comes at a time when the Border Patrol is struggling to meet minimum staffing levels mandated by Congress and is losing more agents than it hires. The hiring process is a five-year program.