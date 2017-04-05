Meth seized

(19 year old arrested. Meth seized)…. It happened recently at the Border Patrol Checkpoint near Campo.

The man drove up to the checkpoint at around 9:00 pm. The vehicle was sent to the secondary inspection area, were a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a false compartment in the engine area of the Nissan. Inside the compartment were 46 bundles of methamphetamine. The narcotics weighed in at 47 pounds, with a street value estimated at $160,000. The 19 year old, the meth and the vehicle were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.