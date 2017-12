Accolades to Vincent Memorial

(The Scots Honored by the County)…The Board of Supervisors held a special ceremony Tuesday.

The Board adopted a resolution honoring the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots for becoming the 2017 CIF Division 5 San Diego Section Champions They were also awarded a plaque for making it to the State CIF Championship game. That game will be played Saturday against Galileo High School out of San Francisco. The game will be played in Calexico.