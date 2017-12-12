New Conditional Use Permit

(New CUP approved)…It is for the rail-yard at the Mesquite Regional Landfill.

The original CUP was to allow trash from the Los Angeles area to be brought into the Landfill in Imperial County. The new CUP continues to permit the original purpose, but also allows for other commodities to be transported out of the County by rail out of the Landfill intermodel. The new CUP was approved following a Public Hearing Tuesday. The purpose is to reduce the number of diesel powered semis from the roadways. The Truck will carry the products to the rail yard, and trains will carry the product out of the County. Phases one and two of the project will concern Ag Products leaving via rail. Phase three will include ag products, as well as different products. The project has many benefits, one of which is the reduction of air pollution created by the semis.