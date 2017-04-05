Fire forces lane closures

(Highway 86 blocked for several hours)…A Big Rig car transporter caught fire Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it was originally reported in the Northbound lanes of the Highway, just south of the Border Patrol checkpoint. The fire was so intense they were forced to close the northbound lanes. They were finally reopened at just before 2:30 Wednesday morning. Traffic was controlled until the lanes reopened. The CHP is conducting an investigation into the incident. No injuries were reported.