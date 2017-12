Desert Fatality

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that occurred late Saturday night.

The accident was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the open desert off of Wheeler Road. According to the CHP , a 2016 Yamaha YXZ1000 ridden by a 57-year old man from El Cajon , was southbound in the desert when he hit a dirt berm , became airborne and overturned. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision remains under investigation.