Board of Supervisors

(The Scots to be honored)…It will be at the County Board of Supervisors Meeting.

The meeting will be held Tuesday. The agenda calls for the Board to adopt a resolution honoring the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Football Team for their 2017 CIF Division 5 San Diego Section Championship. The Board will also get a state legislative update from their lobbyist. Two Public Hearings will be held Tuesday. The first one is as the Air Pollution Control District. The Hearing will deal with the Rule 310 Operational Development fee. The second public hearing will be to consider actions related to the Mesquite Regional Landfill. The Supervisors convene into Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.