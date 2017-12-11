Mariachi Concert

(It is a Merry Achi Christmas Concert)….It will be held Wednesday.

The Imperial Valley Community Foundation is presenting Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, performing at the Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater on the Campus of Southwest High School. Officials say there are tickets still available. No tickets will be sold at the door. The proceeds go to the Imperial Valley Community Foundation to be used to benefit more than 30 charitable organizations, as well as be awarded in the form of grants and scholarships. Ticket information is available on the IVCF website.