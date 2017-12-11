Major Incident Turns Out Not To Be

(It looked like a major incident)…It turned out to be a false alarm.

It happened Thursday. The California Highway Patrol says law enforcement agents were following a vehicle in unmarked police units. The Police believed the vehicle they were following was transporting a subject wanted in connection to a shooting. The subjects noticed the car following them and dialed 911. The callers were directed to the CHP office on Highway 86. The callers pulled into the Highway Patrol lot and felony procedures were initiated when marked police units finally made it on scene. It turns out the subject was not in the vehicle. The CHP says all parties were released after a thorough investigation.