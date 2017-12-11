Strike Teams Sent to Thomas Fire

(Strike Teams reassigned)…Imperial County had sent two Strike Teams to assist in the L.A. County Fires.

Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas says the two Teams were released from the Rye and Creek fires Sunday. The Chief said both teams were reassigned to the Thomas Fire. They left for Ventura County Sunday night. At last report Monday morning, the Thomas Fire had burned over 230,500 acres and it has crossed over into Santa Barbara County. As of 7:00 Monday Morning the Thomas Fire was just 15 percent contained. The Fire has been burning since December 4th, and has destroyed 794 structures, and damaging 187 others. It is threatening 18,000 structures.