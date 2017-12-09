Southwest and Vincent Advance

The Southwest Eagles and the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots .have both advanced to the State Championship game in their divisions.

The Eagles defeated the San Joaquin Memorial High School Panthers 31 - 28 with a field goal as time expired. The Eagles will meet Milpitas High School next Saturday at Freeway Field on the campus of Southwest High School in El Centro for the state Division 4A championship.

The Vincent Memorial Scots defeated the Huntington Park Spartans 40 - 18 in Calexico. The Scots will host the State Division 6A championship game against the Rio Vista Rams next Saturday in Calexico.