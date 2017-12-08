Wheeling Agreement Extended

(SDCWA reaches an agreement with the MWD)….The agreement was approved Thursday.

The San Diego County Water Authority say the agreement means the San Diego region will continue to receive conserved Imperial County water through 2047. The water is transferred under the historic Water Transfer Agreement with the Imperial Irrigation District. The Water Authority Board voted unanimously to extend and Exchange Agreement by ten years with the Metropolitan Water District to continue transporting the conserved water to San Diego County through 2047. They say this year, about 20 percent of the San Diego region’s water is from the IID transfer agreement, and the volumes will continue to grow until 2021.