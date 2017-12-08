Traylor Out as Finance Officer

(Finance Officer fired)…The Westmorland City Council took the action this week.

Sally Traylor had served as the Westmorland finance officer for the past 15 years. The council went into closed session Wednesday night. When they emerged, City Attorney Mitchell Driscoll announced that Traylor had been dismissed as Finance Officer. Driscoll said it was a personnel matter and no further details were released. Traylor will continue to serve in her elected position as City Clerk. Traylor has butted heads with the Council recently over the hiring of a new Police Chief. Driscoll said the Council would discuss filling the vacancy for Finance Officer at a later date.