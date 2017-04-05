Laurint bound over for trial

Laurint is charged in the murder of El Centro attorney Ann Marie Zimmerman. The woman’s body was discovered in February in a Motel room on Adams Avenue in El Centro. During the preliminary hearing in the Brawley Superior court, there was testimony that Zimmerman suffered 14 stab wounds and several defensive wounds, as well. A detective testified on an interview conducted with the suspect, in which he claimed to be having an affair with the victim, and a plan for a murder/suicide. The suspect said in the interview that he did not mean to carry out the plan. The judge determined there was enough evidence to warrant a murder trial. Arraignment was set for April 18th. A trial date could be set during the arraignment