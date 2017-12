Community Turns Out

(Seasonal Celebration)…It was in Brawley Thursday evening.

It was Brawley’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Hundreds of children and adults turned out to participate. It was held at the Kiosk in Plaza Park. There were Christmas Cards, Hot Chocolate and seasonal music, and a lot of mingling. Santa topped it all off when he arrived in a Brawley Fire truck at around 4:45.