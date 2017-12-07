Holiday Schedule

(County Holiday Schedule)….The Board of Supervisors have authorized the special schedule

. It allows for the closure of certain non-critical County Departments. All Imperial County administrative offices and agencies will be closed on Monday, December 25th and Monday, January 1st. Some Departments and agencies will be closed on Friday December 22nd or Friday December 29th. The exception is the County Employee Retirement System, who will be closed on Tuesday December 26th. Those planning to conduct county business during the holidays should call ahead to be sure if they will be open, closed or operating special hours. All 24-hour hotlines will remain operational during office closures. More information is available on the County website.