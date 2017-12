Strong Winds Very Inconvenient

(Power Outages in East San Diego County)…The outages were caused by very strong Santa Ana winds.

88 mile per hour winds were reported in the Descanso, Pine Hills and Buckman Springs areas. The strong wind knocked out the power to over 2,400 residents in the mountain area Wednesday. 55 to 60 mile per hour winds were recorded in Pine Valley and other areas in East San Diego County Mountain areas.