Another Engine And Crew Sent to L.A.

Imperial County has sent another engine to the area.

County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas says the engine and crew were deployed to the Rye Fire in The Los Angeles area. Tuesday a Strike Team from Imperial County was sent to assist in the Creek Fire in the Sylmar Tujunga area. 22 Firefighters from Imperial and Yuma County were part of that team.