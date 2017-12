A Series Of Earthquakes

(They were rocking in the mountains)…A series of earthquakes were reported in the San Diego County Mountains.

The first temblor was reported at 4:33 Wednesday afternoon. It was a magnitude 4.2. A magnitude 3.1 was reported minutes later at 4:38 pm. A magnitude 3.8 hit at 7:57 Wednesday evening. The final temblor hit at 2:33 Thursday morning. It registered 3.6. No damage or injuries were reported.