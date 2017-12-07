Fatal Injuries

(27 year old suffers fatal injuries)…The victim was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Officials say Christopher Cardenas was driving a farm tractor east on Evan Hewes Highway, in the number 2 lane. At around 5:00 pm Wednesday a vehicle, also traveling east in the in the number 2 lane, approached the tractor from behind. The vehicle collided with the tractor. The farm vehicle went off the roadway and over-turned, ejecting the driver. The rear tire of the tractor landed on the driver, inflicting fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Coroner Figueroa says an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death. No arrests have been made as the investigation is continuing.