Divers discover body

(Single vehicle collision)…One fatality reported.

The incident was discovered at 5:44 Wednesday morning. A vehicle was found in a canal off of Mead Road. The vehicle was on its roof, with the headlights still on. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in to search the area. A body was found. No identification has been released. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, with few details available at this time.