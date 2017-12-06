Local Strike Team sent to Creek Fire Tuesday

(Strike Team sent to the Creek Fire)…The fire is in the hills near Sylmar and Sunland-Tujunga.

At last report, the fire had burned over 11, 377 acres. Mandatory evacuations are in effect. The latest report indicates no injuries. 22 firefighters from Imperial and Yuma Counties are part of the Strike Team sent to assist the more than 400 firefighters combating the blaze. The local team includes firefighters and equipment from the County, Calexico, Brawley, Calipatria and Yuma Fire Departments. The team is under the command of Chief Chris Hall and Chuck Peraza.