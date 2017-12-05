Local Strike Team Activated

Firefighters from Imperial and Yuma Counties have been sent to the Los Angeles area.

According to Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas a total of 22 firefighters and their equipment have deployed to the Creek Fire in the Angeles National Forest. The firefighters are under the command of Chief Chris Hall and Chuck Peraza and represent the Imperial County Fire Department , Calexico , Brawley , Calipatria and Yuma Fire Departments. More than 400 personnel are battling the blaze that has charred more than 11,000 acres.