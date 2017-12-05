Tractors Stolen

Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Officials say three New Holland farm tractors have been reported stolen from two separate locations. On November 30th two tractors were reported stolen from an area near East 5th Street and South Avenue 40E. The latest theft was reported December 4th in the area of County 17th Street and Avenue I. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on either incident to contact the Sheriff’s office. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Sheriff’s Office website.