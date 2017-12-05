Operation Update

(Special Operation results in several arrests)…Operation Safe Zone was conducted from February through November.

The Operation and the results were revealed in a Press Conference Monday. The Press Conference was led by Sheriff Ray Loera. Operation Safe Zone resulted in 50 arrests for Internet Sex Crimes. One of the arrests was a subject from Mexicali. The operation was a joint venture of the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children, Department of Justice, US Marshall’s Service, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Riverside and San Diego Counties. Sheriff Ray Loera said the Operation was considered a huge success, with plans in the making to continue the joint operation.