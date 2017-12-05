27 Year Old Facing Prosecution

They found the man about 3 miles west of the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry. He was taken to the El Centro Station for processing. A records check identified the man as Jose Luis Vargas Hernandez. The check also determined the 27 year old had been convicted of a misdemeanor sex offense for unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old and he had been sentenced to 18 months probation and time served in jail. He was also ordered deported by an immigration judge. The Border Patrol say the Mexican Citizen will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal.