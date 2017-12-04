Special Operation

(Operation Safe Zone)…It resulted in several arrests for Internet sex crimes

. Imperial County Sheriff Ray Loera held a press conference Monday morning. The Sheriff released some of the details on the special Operation. Loera said the operation was a joint venture of the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children, Department of Justice, US Marshall’s Service, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Riverside and San Diego Counties. At least one subject from Mexicali was arrested as well. The Sheriff said the Operation was a huge success, with plans in the making to continue the joint operation.