Christmas Events

(Holiday celebrations moving to Imperial)…This weekends events start Friday.

The Parade of Lights and Christmas Tree lighting will be held Friday starting at 6:00 pm. It is a family fun night of floats, cars and performances from the local bands, and much more. On Saturday Imperial will host their annual Christmas in a Small Town. It is held in Downtown Imperial from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. There will be shopping opportunities, food, music, pictures with Santa and more. The second annual Jingle and Mingle Holiday Home Tour will be held on Sylvia Court in Imperial on December 7th, from 5:0 to 8:00 pm. There will be wine and beer and pet adoptions. There is a nominal fee. Proceeds from the tour will go to benefit The Humane Society of Imperial County.