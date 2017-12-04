High School Football Continues

Two Imperial Valley high schools have extended their football seasons.

The Vincent Memorial High School Scots , who won the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship , have advanced to the State Regionals and will host Huntington Park High School on Saturday , December 9 , 2017 at Calexico High School.

The CIF - San Diego Section Division III Champion Southwest High School Eagles have also advanced. The Eagles will host the San Joaquin Memorial High School Panthers on Saturday night. Kick off for both games is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.