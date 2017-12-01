Narcotics Found in Woman's Underwear

(Woman Arrested this week)…The arrest was made at the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry.

The 20-year-old Mexicali resident was walking across the border. Customs and Border Protection officers say the woman was acting strange when questioned. She was sent to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection a CBP k-9 alerted to the woman’s backside. A complete search was conducted. Officers found 12 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the woman’s underwear. Two of those packages were found in her bra. The meth weighed just over five pounds. She was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents and placed under arrest. She was booked into county jail for the smuggling attempt.