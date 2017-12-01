Chief to Retire

(El Centro Police Chief ready to retire)…Chief Eddie Madueno has been with the El Centro Department for almost 34 years.

He confirmed his intention to call it a career on his facebook page Friday morning. Madueno Graduated from Central Union High School in 1980. In 1984 he was hired as an El Centro Police Officer. He has served as Chief the past three years. His last day with the Department will be December 28th. The City of El Centro is currently accepting applications for the position once it is vacant.