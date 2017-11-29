Teen Injured in the Dunes

(Hit and Run in the Dunes)…It was reported over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Reports are a teen was hit by a sand rail in the dunes near Winterhaven. The teen was transported to a San Diego area hospital by REACH Air Ambulance. He was later transferred to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. At last report, the victim was recovering. The suspected driver of the sand rail was reportedly a female, but has not been officially identified. No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.