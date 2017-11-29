Pursuit Begins in Brawley

(Late afternoon pursuit)…It went from Brawley to El Centro.

Brawley Police Commander Brett Houser says the initial call came in at 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. A criminal theft was reported at the Wal Mart Store on Wildcat Drive. As officers arrived, it was reported the suspect had fled the scene. They located the suspect vehicle in the area of Imperial Avenue and Dogwood Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused to stop. The suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Marcos Ayala from El Centro. Houser says the fleeing vehicle headed south on Dogwood into the City of El Centro. Brawley Police requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol and the El Centro Police Department. The vehicle stopped in the area of West Heil and 4th Avenue. Ayala was seen running from the vehicle. He fled into the nearby business Valley Tire and Wheel in the 700 block of 4th. He was taken into custody without incident. It was determined the suspect had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Ayala was booked into County Jail for the warrants, possession of stolen items, reckless driving and attempting to elude the police in a vehicle with willing disregard to the safety of persons and property