Road and Other Improvements

(Road improvement Projects)…They are beginning this week in the City of Imperial. Drivers can expect delays.

The City says Aten Boulevard, from Vilore Way to Austin Road, Pavement improvements are underway through December 8th. Pavement improvements are planned from Thursday through December 8th on Dogwood Road, from Aten to the South City Limits. A new traffic light is being installed and intersection improvements are underway on Neckel Road to just east of old Highway 86. That area will be closed through January 17th.