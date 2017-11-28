Cooler Weather Headed This Way

The National Weather Service says cooler and wetter weather is headed towards the desert southwest.

A turn towards a much cooler and wetter pattern as low pressure moves into the region from the Gulf of Alaska. The weather change will start early Sunday morning and continue into early next week. The National Weather Service says that the main impacts are expected to mean high temperatures in the Imperial and Yuma Valleys into the 60's with lows into the 40's. Locally gusty winds and areas of blowing dust are possible. Locally , trace amounts of precipitation are also possible. Up to a half inch of rain could fall in the higher elevations with some snow possible across Northern Arizona.