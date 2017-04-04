Education Career Fair

(Imperial County Education Career Fair)….It will be held this Saturday.

Organizers say the event is a great opportunity for those seeking careers in education to connect with school districts and higher education institutions.. Local schools and school districts will conduct on-site interviews for both teaching and non-teaching positions. The Career Fair takes place at Southwest High School on Ocotillo Drive from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Go to the Imperial County Office of Education website to register. Deadline to register is this Friday, April 7th.