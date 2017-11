No Meetings for IID Board or County Supervisors

(IID and Supervisors will not be meeting next week)…Both Boards will be attending conferences.

The Imperial Irrigation District Directors will be at the ACWA Fall Conference in Anaheim. The three-day conference will end November 30th. The County Board of Supervisors will be at the CSAC Annual Conference. That conference ends December third. Both entities have regular meetings scheduled for December fifth.