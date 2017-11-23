Marijuana Ordinance

(Legal Marijuana sales and use ordinance)…It was approved earlier this week.

The County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing at their meeting this week. After hearing comments from the public and recommendations from staff, the Board unanimously approved the ordinance, which goes into effect in 2018. California Voters approved the legalization of the adult use and sale of cannabis in the November 2017 election. The new ordinance provides the guidelines for the commercial operations, zoning restrictions and licensing of cannabis in the unincorporated areas of the county. The cities in Imperial County are tasked with developing their own cannabis ordinance, if they choose to allow the sale in their communities.