Latest Jobless Rate

(Imperial County unemployment down)….According to the latest report.

The latest numbers are for October. They were released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. October unemployment was recorded at 20.9 percent. That is down from a revised 25.2 percent in September and below the year ago estimate of 24.9 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.3 percent for the state and 3.0 percent for the nation during the same period. In October, 15, 700 eligible workers were unemployed out of a labor force of 75, 100.