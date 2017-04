Tax filings

(Taxes due soon)…A reminder to all.

The deadline to file income tax returns is April 18th. County Assessor Robert Menvielle is also reminding Business and Personal Property Owners that their annual Property Statements are due soon. Menvielle says the last day to file their annual property statement without a 10% penalty is Monday, May 8th. All filings received and or postmarked after My 8, 2017, will be subject to a 10% late filing penalty.