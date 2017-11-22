Almost $40,000 of Meth Seized

(Two women arrested)…They are suspected of smuggling narcotics.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop this week on a 2011 Jeep Patriot. Inside the vehicle were two women and a child. The stop was made near Dillon Road and Highway 86. As agents interviewed the occupants, a Border Patrol k-9 alerted to the undercarriage of the Jeep. The agents searched the spare tire of the vehicle and found 10 packages concealed inside. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. The packages combined weight was 11.4 pounds, with an estimated street value of $39,900. The women, child, narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.